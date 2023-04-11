Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Controversial singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth, commonly known as Akothee, had a dream wedding with her lover Dennis Schweizer aka Omosh.

The white wedding ceremony was held at the luxurious Windsor Golf Hotel in Nairobi.

It was an event filled with pomp, glamour, and class, and the guests showed up elegantly dressed to witness the union of the two lovebirds.

It is now emerging that her newlywed husband had another wedding in 2021.

See the photo of his alleged ex-wife.

