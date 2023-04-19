Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Aja Volkman, wife of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has filed for divorce from him after 10 years of marriage.

TMZ reported that Volkman filed the documents on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, in Los Angeles, nearly one year after they announced their separation.

The Radioactive singer, 35, and Nico Vega frontwoman, 43, tied the knot in March 2011. The pair welcomed daughter Arrow in August 2012 and later welcomed twin daughters Gia and Coco in March 2017. A year later, the couple shared that they were splitting, however, they reconciled in January 2019. The couple welcomed their fourth child, son named Valentine in October 2019.

Last year, Reynolds announced in a tweet that they had decided to go their separate ways for good. Two months after announcing their split, the Bones singer was spotted on a date with actress Minka Kelly, who also had also split from Trevor Noah four months prior.

Since then, the duo has been spotted packing on the PDA during a handful of low-key dates. In December, 2022, they were photographed locking lips while waiting for a table outside Millie’s Cafe in Los Angeles.