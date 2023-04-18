Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 18, 2023 – Elon Musk has warned in a new interview that artificial intelligence could lead to “civilization destruction,” even as he remains deeply involved in the growth of AI a new venture he says will rival Open AI’s ChatGpt and Google’s BARD.

AI has changed the world so much that everything from education to medicine, science, music and everyday life can be controlled and modified using artificial intelligence.Musk has repeatedly warned recently of the dangers of AI, and last month joined a group of other tech leaders in signing an open letter calling for a six month pause in the “out of control” race for AI development.

In December 2022, Open AI, a company Musk was one of the founders before he left, launched ChatGPT, an invention that has changed the world. Chat GPT can respond to millions of questions, write articles in any subject such as science, literature, and law. It can author a book, a song, and can easily formulate chemical equations. It’s a significant intelligence form of a search engine which can produce any data in seconds.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production, in the sense that it is, it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilization destruction,” Musk said in his interview with Tucker Carlson, which is set to air in two parts on Monday and Tuesday night, April 18.

Musk said in the interview he supports government regulation into AI, even though “it’s not fun to be regulated.” Once AI “may be in control,” it could be too late to place regulations, Musk said.

“A regulatory agency needs to start with a group that initially seeks insight into AI, then solicits opinion from industry, and then has proposed rule-making,” Musk said.

Musk a founding member of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT says the evolution of OpenAI is “not what I intended at all.”

Musk told Carlson he put “a lot of effort” into creating OpenAI to serve as a counterweight to Google, but took his “eye off the ball.”

Now, Musk said he wants to create a rival to the AI products of tech giants Microsoft and Google. In his interview with Carlson, Musk said “we’re going to start something which I call TruthGPT.” Musk described it as a “maximum truth-seeking AI” that “cares about understanding the universe.”

“Hopefully there’s more good than harm,” Musk said.

The Financial Times reported last week that Musk is building a team of AI researchers and engineers, as well as seeking investors for a new venture, citing people familiar with the billionaire’s plans.

Watch videos below

#2 The First Segment of Tucker Carlson's Interview with Elon Musk



"It is fundamentally profound that the smartest creatures on this earth are humans. It is our defining characteristic… Now what happens when something vastly smarter than the smartest person comes along in… pic.twitter.com/k3UTpmd8JH — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 18, 2023

#3 The Second Segment of Tucker Carlson's Interview with Elon Musk



"What's happening is they are training the AI to lie. It's bad. To lie and to withhold information. To comment on some things, to not comment on other things. But not to say what the data actually demands that it… pic.twitter.com/CZCfYRuVly — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 18, 2023

#3 The Second Segment of Tucker Carlson's Interview with Elon Musk



"What's happening is they are training the AI to lie. It's bad. To lie and to withhold information. To comment on some things, to not comment on other things. But not to say what the data actually demands that it… pic.twitter.com/CZCfYRuVly — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 18, 2023