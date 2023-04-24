Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has come out from Ramadan’s sabbatical and revealed why Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga is resuming mass protest on May 2.

On Sunday, Azimio National Executive Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said the coalition will resume demos next month since President William Ruto and Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders are not serious about the bipartisan talks scheduled to start Tuesday.

Oparanya said Azimio will demonstrate until Ruto’s government addresses the issue of the high cost of living and address electoral injustices committed during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

But in a Twitter post on Monday, Ahmednasir said Raila Odinga is resuming demos not due to the high cost of living but because President William Ruto refused to have a handshake with him and share government with him.

“So, Raila wants to resume riots and mass looting in our streets just because President William Ruto denied him a handshake and a share of executive power? at Baku Cafe,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

