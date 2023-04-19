Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mithika Linturi was at pains yesterday as he moved to explain why Kenyans were yet to receive cheap maize flour despite President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, announcing that they have reduced the price of 2kg packet of Unga to Sh159 and Sh160.

In a statement on Monday, Ruto, through State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, asserted that maize flour was now retailing between Sh159 and Sh160 for a 2kg packet.

However, speaking during an interview yesterday, Linturi took exception to Mohammed’s statement, saying that only one miller had lowered its unga prices.

“Only one brand has been able to lower its price and I think it is because their consignment started coming early and that is why they have moved fast to lower their prices.”

“I will seek to know why other millers have not been able to do so, maybe they are having problems raising the money required to import the maize or raising certain instruments for foreign trading,” Linturi explained.

In December 2022, the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, announced that an import duty waiver would be granted to millers and importers to import 900,000 metric tons of white grain and 600,000 metric tons of rice from February 2023 to August 2023.

