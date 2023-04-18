Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – “Dawson’s Creek” alum, Joshua Jackson has said that he believes that extramarital affairs shouldn’t end relationships.

The Canadian actor who married Jodie Turner-Smith in late 2019, in a recent interview said that affairs “aren’t about the partner” or “purely about the sex,” but rather a violation that runs “deeper” than many understand.

Jackson said;

“I think an affair can be forgiven. We’re all grownups. No one wants to be cheated on and there is massive repair to be done.”

Before tying the knot with Turner-Smith, 36, Jackson dated actress Diane Kruger for ten years. The pair split in 2016 amid speculation he didn’t want to get married or have kids.