Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Singer Adekunle Gold has gifted his wife, Simi, a customized diamond necklace on her 35th birthday today, April 19.

Sharing a video of him helping her put on the necklace, Adekunle Gold expressed gratitude for meeting Simi at Bogobiri 10 years ago. He further described her as “girl of his youth”.

He wrote;

“God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do. Been through it all with you so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest. Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin. Happy Birthday Girl of my youth.”