Friday April 21, 2023 – Actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus and her husband, Linus Idahosa, are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today, April 21.

The couple got married in 2012 and have two children.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate their union, Stephanie wrote;

‘The stare that got us here

Celebrating and being thankful to God for the best decision of our lives. Happy Wedding Anniversary to us.

#happyweddinganniversary”

Happy anniversary to them!