Monday April 17, 2023 – Actress Ruby Ojiakor has received heat for her ostentatious charity at an event.

The actress was a guest at a traditional wedding ceremony where she put up an attention-grabbing display.

She removed bundles of cash from her purse and threw them at children, causing the kids to run after her to catch some more money.

Some children had to push themselves to get to the money first.

Ruby shared videos from the event while boasting about being a “show stopper”.

However, her display did not please many and she was called out for throwing money at kids.

