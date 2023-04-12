Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20.

Millie, who turned 19 in February this year, announced the news with a sweet Instagram post today, April 11, alongside her beau, who is the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Showing off her glimmering rock with a monochrome picture, the teenage star beamed while in the arms of her new fiancé, who was her boyfriend for two-and-a-half years.

She wrote in the caption: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Jake also shared an announcement post to his own page, simply writing “forever” alongside two photos of the couple.

The announcement confirms some speculation that has been circulating on social media over recent weeks, after she flashed a glimpse at the ring in a recent post.

Posing behind the wheel of a convertible car in a picture last month, Millie lifted her hand in the air, showing the prominent diamond ring on her finger.

She also sparked rumours in August 2022 when she was seen wearing a gold diamond ring on her wedding finger during a PDA-packed outing.