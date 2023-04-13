Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 13, 2023 – American actress, Katie Holmes has claimed that sexual assault is an understood secret amongst all women.

The Dawson’s Creek actress gave a wide-ranging interview to Glamour where she talked about sexual assault, her love of her daughter Suri and how she doesn’t view herself as sexy.

Holmes 44, was promoting her new film Rare Objects which she directed with the publication when she spoke about family and her rise to fame.

In the film, there is an early scene where the young lead Benita played by Julia Mayorga is assaulted.

She said of shooting the sensitive moment: ‘What was most important to me was what it did to [Benita] in the aftermath. To me, unfortunately, [sexual assault] is an understood secret amongst women, so we don’t have to share too much to know what we’re talking about.

‘Julia was so incredible in that scene, and that was really a difficult one to shoot because I just needed her face.

‘I kept telling both of the actors, ‘It’s your faces.’ And so they had to really go there. Everybody was pretty shaken up after.’

Elsewhere during the interview, she gave a rare insight into family life with her 16-year-old daughter Suri, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

She said it has been very important to ‘protect her’ due to her only child being ‘so visible at a young age’.

Katie added that she was ‘grateful’ to be her parent because she is such an ‘incredible person’.

Katie was given ‘sole custody’ of Suri and according to their divorce documents, Tom agreed to pay Katie $400,000 a year until Suri turned 18 years old.

Suri has not seen her Mission Impossible star father in a decade after he went MIA when Katie refused to join The Church of Scientology.