Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Sunday April 2, 2023 – Actress Iyabo Ojo is celebrating her boyfriend, PR guru, Paul Okoye, as he turns 56 today April 2, 2023.

“Happy 56th birthday to the love of my life.

Words can’t describe how much I love you, but know that it’s a forever deal Obim,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>