Monday April 24, 2023 – Actress Empress Njamah’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested months after he leaked multiple nude videos of her online.

The Liberian man identified as Josh Wade fled after leaking Empress’ nudes.

In a video shared online, he was spotted in handcuffs while being led out by security operatives.

Empress revealed that Wade gained access into her life when she was vulnerable from the death of actress, Ada Ameh and he took advantage of her vulnerability to allegedly dupe and blackmail her.

She admitted that Wade had an intimate video of her but says he is the one in the video with her, not another man as he claimed.

She said he filmed it in her house without her knowledge but hid his face.

Empress also alleged that he assaulted and abused her in her home and she was his victim until she worked up the courage to run.

She said that the DSS was involved because Wade, who is a Liberian, allegedly does the same to other Nigerian women he perceives as wealthy.

Watch a video of Josh Wade getting arrested below