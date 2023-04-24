Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – Actress Empress Njamah has confirmed the arrest of her ex-boyfriend Josh Wade, who leaked her nudes months ago.

The actress re-shared a video of Josh Wade being led out by security operatives who arrested him on her Instastory.

It came with the caption “our God is not asleep”.

Before his arrest, Empress said the DSS was notified about the incident because the Liberian man allegedly does the same to other women he perceives as wealthy.

