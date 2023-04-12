Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 12, 2023 – Actress Biola Adebayo and her husband have welcomed their first child, a boy.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Biola disclosed they welcomed their bundle of joy through surrogacy after one failed IVF procedure and one canceled surrogate circle. In her post, she prayed God’s blessings on the doctors who came through as well as the ‘’surrogate mum”.

She shared photos of her baby and wrote;

‘After one failed IVF

One canceled surrogate circle

Three failed surrogate attempts in two years, God has finally blessed my husband and I with a great son through our surrogate mom.

Through it all, God has been so good to us and we’re grateful for this great testimony.

Thank you Abba Father.

God bless our doctors,

God bless our surrogate mom.

It’s a new dawn!

Welcome to the world Baby “TA”