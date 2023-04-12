Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – American actress, Amanda Bynes has checked out of a mental health facility three weeks after she was admitted for treatment following erratic behavior and naked stroll around LA

The 37-year-old former “All That” actress departed the facility of her own volition, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

She had reportedly worked with the facility’s staff to determine that she was ready to get back to her regular routines. Now she will be entering an outpatient treatment program to make sure that she maintains the progress that she has made while being treated.

She will reportedly go back to living in her own home.

Bynes had previously been under a conservatorship since 2013, but it ended last year, so she will go back to having more freedom to make her own decisions.

TMZ previously reported that Bynes’ parents were not considering trying to set up another conservatorship, as she had been doing relatively well prior to her recent mental health crisis.

The original arrangement began in 2013, after she was involuntarily committed after multiple run-ins with the law starting a year earlier.

She had two hit-and-runs, as well as a DUI, in 2012, and she was later arrested in 2013 for allegedly throwing a bong out of the window of her 36th-floor apartment in Manhattan.

Bynes was most recently hospitalized after reportedly wandering the streets of the Greater Los Angeles area for four days straight after her car was towed in Long Beach on March 15.

During that period, she was apparently in a manic state, and spent some time walking around naked.

Amanda had been reported to have been spotted walking in the nude on the day that she entered the treatment facility, but a witness told TMZ that the She’s The Man star had flagged down a car to get help.

She was apparently cognizant of her mental state, and she called 911 to report that she was coming out of a psychotic state and needed assistance.

After she was picked up, Bynes was initially put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold, which was initially extended while her team at the mental health facility devised a treatment plan for her.

Amid her mental health struggles, Bynes’ parents banned her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, from having any contact with her after their four-year relationship came to an end in January of this year.

‘They do not want her ex-fiancé around her, and he has been instructed to have no contact with her,’ an insider told DailyMail.com on March 28.

‘He does not seem to have her best interests in mind and her family has nothing good to say about him.’

While speaking to the New York Post, he said: ‘She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds… She’s wild.’

Michael previously claimed the two were now ‘friends.’