Tuesday April 18, 2023 – American actor, Bill Hader and comedian/actress Ali Wong are back together after a brief split last year.

Sources previously told Page Six that the couple dated last fall but described their romance as a “rebound” after she divorced Justin Hakuta and he split from actress Anna Kendrick.

Hader and Wong dated for two months before splitting, and an insider at the time, told the publication it was due to their busy schedules.

However, a rep for the actor has confirmed that the funny pair are back together again. This is coming after Bill Hader mentioned his “girlfriend” in a new interview with Collider, and while he didn’t mention Wong by name, his rep confirmed he was talking about the “Beef” star in the interview.