Monday April 24, 2023 – Actor Saint Von Colucci has died at the age of 22 after undergoing twelve cosmetic surgeries over the course of a year in order to look like BTS singer Jimin.

Colucci passed away early Sunday, April 23, at a South Korea hospital due to complications from his most recent procedure, his publicist, Eric Blake, told DailyMail.com on Monday, April 24.

Von Colucci — who moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 in pursuit of a career in entertainment — went under the knife on Saturday, April 22, to remove jaw implants he had put in last November.

Following the operation, Van Colucci developed an infection and had to be intubated. He died hours later.

“It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” Blake said, adding that his client “didn’t like” his “very square jawline and chin,” as he “thought it was too wide.”

In the last 12 months, Von Colucci spent $220,000 on 12 surgeries, including a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, an eyebrow lift and a lip reduction, among others.

“He was very insecure about his looks,” Blake explained, specifying that Van Colucci was particularly “unhappy” with his face.

Von Colucci’s original features included dark blond hair and blue eyes. He also stood tall at 6 feet and weighed 182 pounds.

His publicist said he struggled to get a job because of his western looks which is why he went under the knife.

Blake said: “It was very hard from him to get a job in South Korea. and he felt very discriminated against [because of] his Western looks.”

According to Blake, Von Colucci filmed an eight-episode Korean drama series called “Pretty Lies” — natively tiled “Cogimar” — in which he played Jimin, the 27-year-old star of Grammy-nominated K-pop group BTS.

Blake said that the show, which was in production from June to December 2022, is set to air on a major United States streaming service in October.

“He was very, very excited and worked really hard,” Blake said.