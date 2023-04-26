Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 25, 2023 – “White Lotus” star Lukas Gage and celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton have tied the nuptial knots in Vegas.

Clark County Clerk records revealed that Lukas, 27, and Chris, 39, got their marriage license on Saturday, April 22. The secret wedding ceremony took place at the Little White Chapel in Vegas.

TMZ reported that it was a very intimate affair and Kim Kardashian was among the guests that attended.

Lukas and Chris reportedly got engaged this month, weeks after confirming their romance on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. They went public with their relationship back in February while vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico.