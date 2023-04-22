Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 22, 2023 – American actor, Jamie Foxx is ‘awake and alert’ after he was hospitalized following a health scare last week.

A source spoke to People on Friday April 21, and gave an update on the 55-year-old actor, who remains at a medical facility in Georgia.

‘He’s OK, thank God,’ the source said. ‘He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.’

Foxx was taken ill last Tuesday in Atlanta where he is filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

While his family has shared news of his health scare, they have not provided any details.

However, a source previously told People that Foxx was steadily improving.

Fans were initially alerted about the health scare when the actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx shared a grave statement on social media earlier this month.

The 29-year-old actress wrote, ‘We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

‘Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,’ she continued.

‘We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,’ the statement concluded.

At the time, sources confirmed to TMZ that Foxx’s condition was serious enough to require him to go to a hospital.

Limited details have been shared and it’s unclear what symptoms the comedian may have been suffering from.