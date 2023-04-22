Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 21, 2023 – American actor, Drake Bell’s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce one week after he was reported missing and endangered in Florida and later found safe.

Von Schmeling is citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to the dissolution of marriage petition filed in Los Angeles County’s Superior Court on Thursday, April 20.

Von Schmeling, 28, is also requesting legal and physical custody of their baby as well as spousal support, according to the document.

It’s said the couple have been separated since September 2022.

The divorce filing comes on the heels of Drake being reported missing by police in Florida earlier this month with a family member calling cops and claiming Drake was threatening suicide in response to child custody issues with Janet.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office later announced that the actor whose first TV appearance was aged five on Home Improvement, had been found in their jurisdiction ‘unharmed’ at around 11.30am, and deputies had taken action to make sure he received a ‘mental health evaluation’.

He later addressed the situation himself in a lighthearted social media post and claimed he was safe but unreachable.