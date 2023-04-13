Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 13, 2023 – American actor and former Nickelodeon star, Drake Bell has been reported missing in Florida, the Daytona Beach Police Department has confirmed.

The 36-year-old Bell was last possibly seen near Mainland High School on Wednesday before 9 p.m., according to the Daytona Beach Police Department in a Facebook post.

He was traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and authorities consider him missing and endangered.

“Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.,” reads a post on the DBPD’s official social media page. “He is considered missing and endangered.”

The 36-year-old actor, who starred with Josh Peck on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh from 2004-2007 — was previously sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty in a case involving child endangerment and disseminating harmful material to minors.

“I want to make clear that there were no sexual images, nothing physical between me and this individual. I was not charged with anything physical. I was not charged with disseminating of photographs or images or anything like that,” Bell said in an Instagram post addressing the matter.

“This is strictly over text messages. And when I was presented with a plea deal, because of the messages, I felt that it was the best way to get this over quickly, and for everyone involved to be able to move on, and for me to get back to doing what I love, and that’s making music for you.”

During his sentencing hearing, Bell’s victim released a statement, saying, “He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me.” The victim alleged that he sent explicit photos to her when she was 15 years old. “He is a monster and a danger to children,” she added.

In 2020, an ex-girlfriend named Melissa Lingafelt (also known by her stage known, Jimi Ono) also accused Bell of abuse, which he denied.