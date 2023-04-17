Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 17, 2023 – American actor, Armie Hammer is reportedly being investigated over claims of sexual assault after an ex-girlfriend previously accused him of raping her.

‘I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the (Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office). The matter is currently under review,’ DA rep Tiffiny Blackwell told CNN.

The Social Network star has been under investigation for sexual assault since February 2021 after his ex-girlfriend, Effie Angelova, 26, accused him of ‘violently’ raping her and abusing her in 2017.

Hammer, 36, has denied criminal wrongdoing and has not been charged in the case.

He has denied the accusations of rape through his attorney and said all of his sexual encounters were ‘completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance and mutually participatory’.

Following Angelova’s claims, several other women came forward and accused Hammer of being interested in kinky sex and even cannibalism.

The Call Me By Your Name star was dropped by his personal publicist and former agency as well as multiple projects in the wake of the allegations.

His ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, with whom Hammer has two children, Harper, 8, and Ford, 6, also filed for divorce after ten years of marriage.

The actor subsequently claimed he tried to commit suicide in the Cayman Islands following the backlash.

‘I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark,’ Hammer said.

Angelova hit back, accusing Hammer of being ‘manipulative’ and trying to ‘evoke sympathy’.

She said he had told her the suicide story years before she spoke out, and was only sharing it publicly in an attempt to gain sympathy and silence his victims.

The actor has admitted he was emotionally abusive towards his former partners, but blamed his actions on being traumatized by a youth pastor who allegedly sexually abused him when he was 13.