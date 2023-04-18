Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – A Chinese acrobat fell to her death during a performance with her husband in Suzhou, China.

Sun Moumou, 37, fell onto a hard stage during a flying-trapeze show performed with her acrobatic partner who is also her husband.

Disturbing video footage believed to have been taken from the crowd watching the performance showed Sun falling.

Local reports said Sun fell from a terrifying height of over 30 feet.

“We were always happy together,” her devastated husband Zhang Moumou said.

“As I am in the middle of the process of dealing with all of this, I can’t disclose any specific details at this time.”

The late acrobat leaves behind two children, a son and a daughter, after the tragic incident.

The husband and wife were experienced performers that had worked together for many years, but didn’t use vital safety belts “for the sake of looking good”.

Footage indicated he failed to catch her with his legs during the daring but dangerous stunt.

Spectators could be heard screaming as it became clear something was wrong. The event was cancelled shortly after.

She eventually died from the injuries she sustained during the performance in the Haogou area of Suzhou. Hospital treatment was unable to save her, according to reports in Chinese media.

After footage circulated on Chinese social media, many called for better regulation of the industry and improvements to safety measures.

The couple’s performance troupe has been accused by the local Culture and Tourism Department of not gaining approval to carry out the stunt.

The official body said the troupe, Anhui Yaxi Performing Art Media, would be “dealt with accordingly”.

A fine equivalent to over £5,600 was issued for “holding commercial performances without approval”, the Global Times reported.