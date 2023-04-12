Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – An abuse survivors’ network has blasted the actions of Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama which saw him kissing a young Indian boy on the lips before asking him to ‘suck’ his tongue.

The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, a U.S.-based organization that supports the survivors of spiritual and religious abuse expressed their disgust on Monday April 10, following the release of the disturbing footage.

‘We are as horrified as any viewer by the actions of the Dalai Lama. Our primary concern is with the innocent boy who was the subject of this disgusting request by a revered spiritual figure.

Additionally, it is just as disturbing to read the minimizing statement released on behalf of Buddhist enlightenment,’ the abuse support network SNAP said in a statement.

‘An 87-year-old man asking a young boy to perform a blatantly sexual act in a public setting is very disturbing. We feel it is important that every single person who sees, suspects, or suffers child sex crimes, regardless of the level of crime, contact law enforcement to report it,’ the statement read.

The disturbing footage showed the moment the Tibetan spiritual leader invited the boy on stage during a charity event at his temple in Dharamshala, India in February.

In the video, the boy asks the Dalai Lama ‘Can I hug you?’, to which Tenzin Gyatso responds: ‘Okay – come!’

The spiritual leader first asks the boy to kiss him on the cheek, before pointing at his lips. He holds the boy’s face as they briefly kiss, then the pair press their foreheads together.

Dalai Lama then tells him: ‘And suck my tongue’ – prompting him to slowly inch forward towards the 87-year-old’s outstretched tongue.

Before letting the child go, the Dalai Lama shared some wisdom, telling him to ‘look to those good human beings who create peace, happiness’ and not to ‘follow those human beings who always kill other people’.

The office of the spiritual leader posted a formal statement on social media today apologising for his actions.

‘His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,’ the statement read.

‘His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,’ it added.

‘He regrets the incident.’

Some supporters of the Dalai Lama defended him, claiming their leader was simply ‘joking around’.

But the clip has sparked outrage on social media, with commentators branding the Dalai Lama’s actions ‘scandalous’, ‘disgusting’, and ‘absolutely sick’.