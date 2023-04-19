Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 19, 2023 – The cause of death of musician, Aaron Carter has been revealed.

Carter was found dead on November 5 in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. He was 34 years old.

He was “unresponsive” and had no “life-threatening traumatic injuries” at the time of his passing, his autopsy report also states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The late musician died from drowning and the effects of difluoroethane, a flammable gas that is often used as the propellant in cans of compressed air, and alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, according a copy of his autopsy report released on Tuesday, April 18.

The manner of death was ruled accidental according to the autopsy.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report also confirmed that Carter was “submerged” in his bathtub after “inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam.”

Difluoroethane is a “colorless, odorless gas” which can cause “frostbite” and is “easily ignited.” while alprazolam is a medication that can come in tablet form and is sometimes taken to treat “depression” and fear of open spaces.

It was later revealed that Carter’s housekeeper discovered his body and was “yelling” when she called 911 for help.

The “I Want Candy” singer’s mom, Jane Carter, previously refused to believe that her son died of an accidental overdose and urged for a “real investigation” into his death.

“They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past,” she wrote in March on Facebook, alongside images of Aaron’s death scene (pictured below)

Aaron has been in the industry for decades as he rose to prominence in the late ’90s.

He was also the younger brother of Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys.

Nick, 42, paid tribute to his late sibling on Instagram on November 6, sharing a slideshow of throwback photos of them together.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” the “I Want It That Way” singer wrote.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”