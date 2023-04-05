Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – A middle-aged man, who was silently battling depression, took his own life after posting a cryptic message on his Twitter account.

On the fateful day he died by suicide, he shared a photo enjoying a nature walk and captioned it, “This user is tired. Maybe lemme try someplace new, goodbye mother earth,”.

His friends and followers thought he was joking, only to find out later that he had committed suicide.

He looked just fine on social media but he was silently battling depression.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.