Monday, 17 April 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment a woman was forced to give birth in the corridors of Mama Lucy Hospital.

According to those who witnessed the incident, she was rushed to the hospital while in labor but she was denied entry into the maternity ward.

The watchman reportedly locked the gate as the woman cried for help.

Some women who were at the hospital came to her rescue and helped her in giving birth.

Unfortunately, the baby died.

Watch the heart-breaking video.

A woman gives birth on the corridors of Mama Lucy hospital after allegedly being denied entry to the maternity ward by the watchman who had locked the gate forcing the people to intervene and break the gate. Unfortunately, the baby didn't make it.😢 pic.twitter.com/rptva6QBiX — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) April 16, 2023

