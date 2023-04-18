Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 April 2023 – An online taxi driver who operates in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) is counting losses after his car was vandalized by thugs.

According to information shared by Ma3route, two thugs posing as clients approached him in the CBD and hired the taxi at around 2: 30 am.

As he ferried them, they turned against him after Kiambu town.

They reportedly commandeered him to a secluded place on the outskirts of Githunguri and tied him at the back seat.

They then vandalized his car – a Toyota Fielder.

The suspected thugs removed the lights and other parts which can easily be sold in the black market to unscrupulous businessmen.

They abandoned him in the ‘shamba’ after accomplishing their evil mission.

See photos.

