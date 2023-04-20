Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 20, 2023 – It is now emerging that the leaked private video of Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Millicent Omanga is authentic.

A source close to Omanga reached out to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare and revealed that the video was taken by Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko had reportedly visited Omanga’s house when her husband was out of the country for official duties.

He recorded the video without her consent and kept it safe to blackmail her in the future.

Sonko is reportedly jealous after Omanga was given a plum Government job by President Ruto by being appointed Interior CAS.

He thought Ruto would also appoint him a CAS and when he failed to secure the plum Government job, he orchestrated a plan to bring Omanga down.

He allegedly has more videos that he is planning to leak to damage Omanga’s reputation.

Below is a screenshot from Edgar Obare’s BNN page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.