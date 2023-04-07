Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 7, 2023 – A concerned social media user has complained about the poor state of roads at Kalonzo Musyoka’s native home in Tseikuru.

Despite Kalonzo being in politics for decades and having served as a vice president, he has done little to bring development to Tseikuru, where he was born and raised.

The roads in the area are impassable.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.