Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Detectives are hunting down a South Sudanese national believed to be the mastermind behind a series of fraud cases spanning three countries namely; Australia, Uganda, and Kenya.

According to the (DCI), the suspect goes by names such as Don Solomon alias Mukisa Okello, Tony Taban Suleiman Malish alias Yee, and Big Papa.

His modus operandi consists of, among other things, issuing out bogus cheques to his would-be targets for products and services acquired from them.

“The self-styled millionaire is wanted for depositing a bad cheque of Ksh.599,950 in favour of Naivas Limited and fraudulently obtaining ten, 55-inch television sets from Naivas Mwembe Tayari branch, on March 8, 2023,” the DCI said in a statement.

“Around the same time, the fugitive also fraudulently obtained assorted steel rods from Bayfair Hardware at Bombolulu in Mombasa valued at Ksh.842,000, by depositing a bad cheque of a similar amount at the hardware’s bank account,” DCI further added.

He is also accused of booking accommodations at high-end hotels, only to flee without paying.

On one occasion, he booked a lavish Nairobi hotel and accrued a bill of over Ksh 1 Million.

He then left the hotel without paying.

The DCI added that in one incident while operating in Uganda, Big Papa allegedly gifted a Ugandan TV host a lavish vehicle which was later discovered to have been stolen from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The fraud suspect is believed to be residing on Mirema Drive along Thika Road, which is a hotspot for fraudsters.

‘Big Papa’ flaunts a lavish lifestyle on social media.

He blows money in clubs and hangs out with hot ladies.

Below are photos showing his flashy lifestyle.

