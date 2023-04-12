Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – A Senior Government official risks being fired by President William Ruto after he reportedly carried a personal cook to an overseas trip.

The rogue official has been globetrotting with a huge delegation using taxpayers’ money, and according to the grapevine, Ruto is not happy.

Ruto is reportedly planning to make changes at the powerful office and it is for this reason that the Senior Government official is a worried man.

Here is a snippet from Corridors of Power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.