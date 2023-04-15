Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 April 2023 – Bishop Tom Abungu has revealed that Andrew Kibe’s marriage turned chaotic after he took to the altar to exchange vows with his ex-wife Bernice.

While reacting to Andrew Kibe’s claims that the church forced him to marry, Bishop Abungu said that Kibe was madly in love with Bernice.

However, his mother and sisters were against the marriage.

During the wedding, Kibe’s mother went to the altar and caused drama.

She tried to stop the wedding because she hated Bernice with a passion.

Kibe’s sisters joined their mother and continued causing drama as guests watched in shock.

One of Kibe’s sisters reportedly removed her heels and almost hit the pastor.

