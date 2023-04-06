Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – A lady believed to be part of a gang that has been drugging men at popular clubs in Nanyuki is in police custody.

She was caught red-handed attempting to drug a patron and when she was frisked, she was found with stupefying drugs.

According to a social media user who witnessed the incident, the suspected mchele lady had hidden the stupefying drugs in her buttocks.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.