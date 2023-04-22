Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 22 April 2023 – A suspected thug, who is part of a gang that has been hijacking cab drivers in Nairobi and robbing them, was caught and almost lynched by a mob after a foiled robbery attempt.

According to a cab driver, the gang boarded his car while posing as clients and along the way, they brandished a pistol and robbed him of his car.

However, it was not a lucky day for the notorious gang.

They were ambushed by a mob and almost lynched to death.

A cab driver, who fell victim to the same gang, revealed that he was recently commandeered to Limuru forest where he was beaten and robbed.

He recognized the thug in the video shared on Facebook and said that he almost lost his life in the hands of the ruthless gang.

Watch video of one of the gang members being beaten by a mob.

