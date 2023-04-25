Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – A trending video shows the moment a Nairobi pastor arrived in church late and drove his brand new Prado to the pulpit.

Instead of parking the vehicle outside the church, he drove straight to the pulpit, a place deemed holy, as his assistant welcomed him.

‘’Let us welcome the latecomer,’’ the assistant was heard saying as the seemingly arrogant pastor alighted from his car.

The brainwashed congregants welcomed the pastor with claps.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.