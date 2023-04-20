Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 20, 2023 – A ‘pastor’ identified as Iniobong Obot, has said that a man who can’t provide for his house is worse than an infidel.

According to the pastor, an unemployed man should look for work instead of getting married.

“As a man if you don’t have something that is giving you daily or monthly income, At this point what you are looking for is not wife but work. Leave spiritual aside, understand what is priority in life, because a man who can’t provide for his own house is worst than infidel,” he said

Look at what he posted in a Facebook post on Thursday April 20