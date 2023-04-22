Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 22 April 2023 – Renowned rapper Jackson Makini alias CMB Prezzo reportedly beat up a lady after she refused to sleep with him.

The victim took to social media and claimed that the controversial rapper, whose appetite for women is well-known, punched her in the face.

He then spat on her face and bragged that he is untouchable.

Prezzo reportedly got mad after the lady refused to go home with him.

“He says he is untouchable and nothing can happen to him. He punched my face and spat on my face 5 times,” she lamented.

This is not the first time that Prezzo is being accused of being violent.

Check out the victim’s posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.