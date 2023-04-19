Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – A woman was reportedly ambushed by her jilted ex-husband as she was opening the gate and fatally stabbed.

The victim was heading to work at 5 AM when her ex-husband assaulted her.

He stabbed her in the head and before fleeing, he threatened that he will come with a panga and finish his mission.

She was rushed to the hospital by neighbours.

The incident left her traumatized and she is now fearing for her life after the brutal attack.

She left her abusive marriage four months ago and moved to a new town.

Her ex-husband followed her to the new town and attacked her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.