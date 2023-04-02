Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 02 April 2023 – A Kenyan lady has sparked reactions after dumping a lazy young man she has been sponsoring and embarrassing him online.

She paraded his photo on Facebook and dumped him like garbage.

She told him to pick his belongings once he is done partying at Kifaru Lounge – a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi.

She declared that the relationship is over.

Netizens trolled the young man for being ‘kept’ by a woman.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.