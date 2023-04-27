Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, April 27, 2023 – A patient reportedly died during a crusade hosted in Nakuru by Prophet David Edward Owuor, and his body was secretly disposed of.
According to a guy called Overseer David, who quit Owuor’s church where he used to serve as an usher, the body was carried by Bishop Koome, a senior bishop at Owuor’s church, and dumped in Meru.
Bishop Koome did everything possible to do a cover-up and protect prophet Owuor.
This is what he posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
