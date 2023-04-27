Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – A former member of Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Church has accused him of faking miracle healings and causing the death of innocent Kenyans after brainwashing them.

He revealed that sick people who attend Prophet Owuor’s crusades, hoping to get healed miraculously, end up dying after stopping their medication.

He confirmed several cases of sick people who died after Owuor lied to them that they were healed during the mega crusades that he hosts in major cities across the country.

He was part of Prophet Owuor’s medical team tasked with ferrying patients to the Crusades.

He quit the church after discovering that the self-declared mighty prophet of God was faking miracle healings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.