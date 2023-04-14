Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 April 2023 – A family in Homa Bay County is in distress after their son went missing.

The missing student, identified as Samuel Nyariki Marita, is a form two student at Obera Boys.

He left school on Sunday, April 2, 2023, wearing a uniform and has not returned.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.