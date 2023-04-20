Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 April 2023 – A lady has shared CCTV footage of a thief who went to her liquor store disguised as a customer and stole a bottle of mzinga.

In the footage, the suspected thief pretended to be on the phone while shopping in the liquor store.

He looks around to check whether someone is monitoring his movements.

He then picks a bottle of mzinga and stuffs it in his boxers.

The dumb thief went ahead and picked a cheaper drink and paid via Mpesa.

The Mpesa transaction helped to unmask his identity.

Watch the CCTV footage.

