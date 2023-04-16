Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 16 April 2023 – A young man preying on ladies on Tinder has been paraded online and ladies are warned to be careful.

He reportedly camps on the popular dating site looking for potential ladies to steal from.

A lady narrated how she matched with the suspected thief on Tinder and planned a date.

He went to her house with alcohol.

After they got drunk, she blacked out and in the process, he stole her phone.

He did the same thing to one of her friends.

He was captured on CCTV leaving the apartment with a stolen phone and laptop.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.