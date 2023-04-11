Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Three suspects are currently in custody following the murder of pastor David Sylvester Ngeiwa, who was killed in cold blood on April 7, 2023, in Kaptama, Mt Elgon area in Bungoma County.

Job Mosobin alias Malilo, Geoffrey Kimutai alias Kus Kus and Andrew Ngeiwa alias Michuki were arrested following the murder most foul, after they accosted Pastor David Ngeiwa as he closed his shop at around 9 pm on the fateful night.

The thugs who were armed with an AK-47 assault rifle shot the clergyman in the stomach before taking off with an unknown amount of money, leaving the body of the badly wounded man of God sprawled on the ground.

Efforts by well-wishers to save the cleric’s life turned futile after he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Sikotia medical centre.

A manhunt for the suspects was immediately launched and through collaboration with members of the public, the three were arrested and placed in custody.

An operation to recover the firearm used in the attack is currently underway, while a motorbike used as the getaway means by the thugs has since been impounded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.