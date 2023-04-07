Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 7, 2023 – Two drug traffickers were arrested yesterday by anti-narcotics detectives, and drugs suspected to be heroin were recovered during the early morning raid.

A total of 222 sachets of the highly addictive drug were recovered from a boda boda rider in the Uthiru area, who is believed to have been making deliveries to potential clients.

The undercover sleuths pounced on Selestino Inee, 32, who was ferrying the drugs stashed in his jacket using a motorbike registration number KMEY 571Y.

The suspect led the detectives to his accomplice’s house Pepriter Kadenyi, 44, where a further recovery of the granular substance was recovered.

Also recovered was dry weed with a street value of Sh 100,000 wrapped in a manila shopping bag and two digital weighing scales.

The arrest of the duo followed an operation in neighbouring Rirurta Satellite the previous day, where the detectives recovered 13 sachets of cocaine from one Vincent Amufa, 40.

The three suspects are currently in custody at Muthaiga police station pending their arraignment in court next week on Tuesday.

This operation was made possible through information received from members of the public through the #FichuakwaDCI hotline 0800 722 203.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.