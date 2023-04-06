Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 6 April 2023 – A middle-aged lady was reportedly stabbed to death by her baby daddy.

According to reports, her boyfriend called her and asked her for a meeting.

He requested they meet in an open field so that he can hand over the stuff he had bought for their child.

Upon arrival, he stabbed her to death and ran away.

The sad news was shared on Twitter by a popular South African Twitter user.

Check out the post.

