Thursday April 6, 2023 – Spanish actress, Ana Obregón has revealed the baby she welcomed via surrogacy is actually her granddaughter.

The 68-year-old actress told ¡Hola! magazine on Wednesday, April 5 that the baby girl’s dad is her late son, Aless Lequio García, 27, who died from cancer in 2020.

“This girl isn’t my daughter, she’s my granddaughter,” she told the outlet of baby Ana Sandra.

“This was Aless’ final wish, to bring a child of his own into the world.”

Prior to her son’s death, Obregón said Aless was encouraged to preserve samples of his sperm before beginning cancer treatment after wanting to be a father.

The samples were frozen and stored in New York, she said, as surrogacy of any kind is an illegal practice in Spain.

The actress said the baby was conceived in June 2022 and born on March 20, 2023, in Miami. However, the identification of the baby’s mother or a potential egg donor remain unknown.

The child will be registered at the Spanish consulate in the US before they both fly to Madrid.

Taking to Instagram, Obregón shared a photo of her ¡Hola! magazine cover alongside a heartfelt message to her late son.

“My Aless, I swore I would save you from cancer and I failed you. I promised you I’d bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms,” she said, according to Instagram’s translation.

“I swear I will take care of her with the infinite love I have to give and you will help me from heaven,” Obregón added.

“You are the love of my life in heaven and your daughter is the love of my life on earth.”